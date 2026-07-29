Forces Bust Terror Hideout Linked to Hizbul Mujahideen in J&K's Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces busted a terror hideout in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation was launched in forest area of Kulgam early this morning by Kulgam Police, 34 RR of Indian Army and 18 Bn CRPF.

Officials informed Republic World that joint forces have recovered a huge ache of Arms and ammunition recovered from Tantrypora–Sursnoo orchards of Kulgam.

"Forces have recovered two rifles, two pistols, over half a dozen UBGL along with other ammunition. This hideout is believed to be of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen and was kept here for likely use in days to come," they added.

Sources said that the operation was launched on a specific intelligence input generated by J&K Police in the forests of Kulgam early his morning.

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"The huge consignment of arms and ammunition recovered is being analysed by the forces. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway," the sources added.

Officials said that this area has been one of the strongholds of Hizbul Mujahideen where its top commander Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Farooq Nali was operating.

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Farooq Nali was an "A++" terrorist and one of the longest surviving terrorists in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.