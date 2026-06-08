Forces Suspect 'Lavish, Well-Built Hideout' Inside Rajouri Forest As Anti-Terror Operation Enters Week 3

Security forces part of the ongoing anti-terror operation in Dori Mal forest of Rajouri suspect that terrorists are hiding inside a “Lavish, well built” terror hideout. This operation was launched on 23rd May after security forces had a brief exchange of fire with two Lashkar terrorist.

Senior Officer, monitoring the ongoing operation, told Republic World that based on the chatter that we have picked so far during the operation, it is clear that the terrorists are still in this very area and they have not been able to break our cordon. “We have been tracking their moment, and multiple teams are operating jointly to ensure that this operation is concluded at an earliest without any collateral damage. We are not looking for this group to be more than 2-3 terrorist and all of them are top commanders,” he added.

Another senior officer said,"Based on the blood trail and some inputs, we can also confirm that one of the terrorists that is part of this group is injured. This is somewhere next day to the start of operation that blood trails were found, and after so many days, we are yet to trace their location. It means that the person who has been hit is their top boss and they are not leaving him alone”.

On the suspected hideout, official said, "In last 16 days of the operation, we have been able to get hold of two terror hideouts that were there in the area. First hideout is before you all, the photographs of which have been shared already, that was an open hideout and had nothing much except few of their belongings. The second hideout that has been busted was a well-built hideout and Army had to blow this up using explosives”.

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Official further said that based on the communication that they have picked up so far from across the border, this group is of outmost importance to their handlers from across the border. “We are not going to wind up this operation without any success and additional forces are being inducted into the operation every single day. Since this operation has prolonged, we are going to go like we did in Kishtwar where we brought top Jaish commander Saifullah down after more than a months time. All forces are working in synergy, and it is now matter of time that we will have success,” he said.