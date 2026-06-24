'Forgery Plot' Exposed In Bhagwant Mann Video Row: Gurgaon Police Arrest 2 Over Fake Forensic Report, BJP Demands CM's Resignation

New Delhi: The controversy regarding an alleged sacrilege video featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has intensified, as Gurgaon Police are now investigating allegations that two high-ranking Punjab Police officers paid Rs 10 lakh to secure a forensic report that purportedly labeled the footage as fake and manipulated.

Gurugram Police have apprehended two accused for allegedly fabricating the forensic report, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

He added, “The Gurgaon Police received a complaint. We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing. ”

"They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert."

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How forgery came to light

The forgery investigation began following a complaint from Jaspreet Singh, who alleged that two senior Punjab Police officers approached him to produce a forensic analysis of the video. According to his report, the officers offered him Rs 10 lakh to certify the footage as fake and AI-generated.

Jaspreet stated that he originally intended to provide a legitimate forensic report, but he sought police intervention after discovering the document was allegedly meant to be used to contest proceedings before the Akal Takht Sahib. Following his complaint and the submission of evidence, the Haryana Police filed an FIR and initiated a formal investigation.

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The viral footage allegedly depicts a man resembling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann engaging in acts deemed deeply offensive to the Sikh community. Mann has steadfastly denied that he is the person in the video, maintaining that the footage is either fraudulent or the product of artificial intelligence.

BJP tears into Maan

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab BJP president Keval Singh Dhillon demanded Mann's resignation, saying that Punjab was passing through “one of the most serious moral and constitutional crises in its history”.

“Punjab's honour is at stake. Every minister, MLA and officer must decide whether they stand with Punjab's dignity or with a person who has been declared a Guru-Drohi,” he said.

AAP silence questioned

The BJP leader also questioned the silence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. “Why is Arvind Kejriwal silent? He must answer the people of Punjab. The respect of Sri Akal Takht Sahib is far greater than any political office,” Dhillon said.

The BJP issued a statement later, saying, “The individual who prepared the fake report has come forward and made major revelations. Those involved in the conspiracy have no escape route left. Apart from Bhagwant Mann's resignation, criminal cases should be registered against all those responsible and the strictest action should follow.”

What AAP said

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed these claims, asserting that independent forensic examinations have confirmed the person in the video is not Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema recently stated that an extensive analysis involving over 1,100 frames and various camera angles failed to identify Mann as the individual featured in the footage.

What Mann said

After the Akal Takht summoned Bhagwant Mann over the viral video, disrespecting the Sikh Gurus, he termed it a "well-planned conspiracy" against him and said that the person in the controversial video is not him.

The Punjab CM had said that the individual present in the video is an actor who looks like him. He further underlined that the Director General of Police (DGP) have been instructed to identify and arrest the accused.

In a video message issued on June 19, Mann said, "It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. 1,191 frames were examined during the forensic analysis; not a single frame matches me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me. Instructions have been issued to the DGP to identify the conspirators and take action against them. The guilty will be apprehended and brought back from any corner of the world."