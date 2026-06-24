Former AAP Candidate Nandani Bosmia Found Dead in Rajkot Flat, Family Alleges Murder by Live-in Partner

A 23-year-old medical representative and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Nandani Bosmia, was found dead inside her flat in Rajkot on Monday evening. While initial findings point toward suicide by hanging, her family has alleged foul play, accusing her live-in partner of murder and staging the scene.

Bosmia, who previously contested the Jetpur-Navagadh municipal elections on an AAP ticket, was discovered hanging in the hall of her fifth-floor apartment after worried relatives could not reach her by phone.

A family acquaintance sent to check on her found the front door partially open and discovered her body. Emergency medical services were called to the scene, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Family Alleges Domestic Abuse

Following the discovery, Bosmia's father filed a formal complaint with the police, leveling serious allegations against her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain Sama. According to the family, Bosmia and Sama met while she was a tenant at a property he owned in Junagadh, later moving into the Rajkot flat together.

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The family claims the relationship had deteriorated rapidly in recent months due to frequent arguments regarding Sama's ongoing ties with his wife. Bosmia’s father alleged that his daughter faced consistent physical abuse and harassment from both Sama and his relatives. The family asserts that Sama murdered Bosmia before hanging her body to manipulate the scene into looking like a suicide.

Police Launch Investigation

The Rajkot Taluka Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Local authorities confirmed that the couple had a documented history of domestic disputes.

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