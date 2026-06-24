Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Stabbed to Death After Dispute Over Closing Coach Door During Heavy Rain

New Delhi: A routine commute on Mumbai's lifeline turned into a scene of horror after a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death inside a moving local train following an argument over closing the coach door during heavy rainfall.

The incident took place late on Monday night inside the first-class compartment of the Churchgate–Nallasopara Fast Local (Train No. 90663). The victim, identified as Mayank Ramesh Lohar (22), and the accused had boarded the train at Andheri and were travelling in the same coach.

According to preliminary investigations, an argument broke out between the two passengers over whether the train door should be kept open or closed amid heavy rain. The verbal altercation soon turned violent, with the accused allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing Lohar in the abdomen inside the moving train between Andheri and Borivali stations.

After carrying out the attack, the accused reportedly jumped off the train at Borivali station before it came to a complete halt on Platform No. 6 and fled the spot. A massive manhunt has been launched by the Government Railway Police (GRP) to trace and arrest him.

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Western Railway said emergency response teams acted immediately after the train reached Borivali station at around 11:04 pm. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP personnel reached the coach within minutes, while medical staff arrived with a stretcher to evacuate the injured passenger.

Mayank Lohar was shifted to the Emergency Medical Room, where doctors examined him at around 11:22 pm and declared him dead. His body was later moved to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in an ambulance accompanied by RPF and GRP personnel.

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The incident came to light after disturbing videos from inside the coach surfaced on social media, showing the victim lying in a pool of blood as shocked passengers looked on.

Western Railway said senior officials reached Borivali station soon after the incident to review the situation. CCTV footage and other evidence have been secured and handed over to the investigating agencies.

The Borivali GRP has registered a murder case and is examining CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to identify and apprehend the accused. Railway authorities said they are fully cooperating with the investigation and reiterated their commitment to ensuring passenger safety across the suburban network.