Updated 13 July 2026 at 18:46 IST Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Pronounced Guilty for Ankit Sharma's Murder During Delhi Riots in 2020 Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Courts pronounced the order, finding Hussain and the other co-accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder (Section 302), rioting, and kidnapping.