Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Pronounced Guilty for Ankit Sharma's Murder During Delhi Riots in 2020
Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Courts pronounced the order, finding Hussain and the other co-accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder (Section 302), rioting, and kidnapping.
- India News
- 1 min read
A Delhi court on Monday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Courts pronounced the order, finding Hussain and the other co-accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder (Section 302), rioting, and kidnapping.
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