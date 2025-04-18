Former Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh to Marry Party Colleague Rinku Majumdar Today

Dilip Ghosh, the former West Bengal BJP chief, is reportedly set to marry his party colleague Rinku Majumdar. According to sources, the wedding is expected to take place today, April 18, at his residence in Kolkata.

Rinku Majumdar, the bride, is a long-time member of the BJP and has held various important positions within the party. She has worked with the women's wing, the OBC front, the handloom cell, and other key sectors of the party.

Several leaders from the Trinamool Congress, including Kunal Ghosh and Debangshu Bhattacharya, are said to have extended their congratulations on the occasion.

In other news, Dilip Ghosh recently found himself in the spotlight after making controversial remarks during a public rally. He allegedly suggested that members of the Hindu community should keep weapons at home, following reports of attacks on Hindu households during the ongoing unrest related to the Waqf law. The violence, which erupted in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, has claimed the lives of three individuals.