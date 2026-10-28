Former Bengal Minister Indranil Sen Detained by Kolkata Police in Connection With 'Mass Art' Case

New Delhi: Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen was detained by the Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police in connection with the alleged MassArt financial irregularities case, police sources said on Wednesday.

Sen is being transported from Salt Lake to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, according to police sources.

Reacting to Sen's detention, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kolkata Police were acting within their jurisdiction and asserted that there must be evidence behind the police action.

"ED and Kolkata Police are acting within its purview. I don’t have anything to say. Everyone knows his proximity to Mamata Banerjee. They would sing duet songs. Artists were looted. People have seen. He was the blue-eyed boy of the CPIM. They flow with the political wave. We’ve closed doors in the BJP for such people. There must be evidence and that’s why he’s been taken by the police," Adhikari said.

Advertisement

Earlier, on September 29, the ED conducted search and seizure operations at 15 premises in Kolkata in connection with alleged financial irregularities by the Mahanirban Road Mass Art (MassArt) Society in organising its Durga Puja 'Preview Shows', officials said.

Various individuals and entities, including former minister Indranil Sen and his close associates, were covered in the ED action, which was carried out from early morning in coordination with the police and other security forces.

Advertisement

The ED's Kolkata zonal office conducted the searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The provision empowers the agency to search premises and seize documents or other assets suspected to be connected with the proceeds of crime, subject to the provisions of the law.

According to officials, the agency's investigation found that MassArt allegedly collected substantial sums of money from the public by falsely claiming to be a UNESCO-sponsored entity. The funds collected were allegedly utilised for personal gains, officials said.

The ED action was part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime arising from financial irregularities associated with the society and its activities.