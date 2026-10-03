Former BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Joins SP, Secures Ticket for UP Legislative Council Polls

Lucknow: In a significant political development, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday inducted former BJP leader Sanjayan Tripathi into its fold and immediately fielded him as its candidate in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav formally welcomed Tripathi into the party at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow and announced his candidature from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency. Tripathi replaces the party’s earlier nominee, Kamlesh Yadav.

The move comes barely two days after Tripathi filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate following the denial of a ticket by the BJP.

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In another change, the Samajwadi Party also replaced its candidate in the Agra Teachers’ constituency, nominating Akash Agarwal in place of Prakash Chandra Gupta.

