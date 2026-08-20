Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Dies at 80 While Serving Life Sentence for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

New Delhi: Former Congress Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar, a once-prominent political figure whose legacy was ultimately defined by his conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has died at the age of 80.

Kumar passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Authorities at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi confirmed that the former politician was declared "brought dead" upon arrival.

Before his passing, he was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he had frequently sought bail on medical grounds. Hospital authorities have not yet disclosed the exact medical cause of his death.

His family, including his son Jag Parvesh Kumar, arrived at the hospital shortly after the announcement.

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Convictions in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Sajjan Kumar was at the centre of one of India's most protracted legal battles, facing multiple criminal charges tied to the mass violence that erupted following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After decades of swinging between acquittals and convictions, he was ultimately held criminally responsible:

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2018 High Court Conviction: In December 2018, the Delhi High Court overturned an earlier trial court acquittal, sentencing Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the killing of five Sikh family members and the torching of a Gurdwara in the Raj Nagar area.

2025 Trial Court Conviction: In February 2025, a Special Judge awarded him a second life sentence for leading a mob that murdered two Sikh men, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. He was serving these concurrent life sentences at the time of his death.

Political Career

Before his incarceration, Kumar wielded significant influence within the Indian National Congress. He was a three-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian, representing the Outer Delhi constituency.

He formally resigned from the Congress party immediately following his landmark 2018 conviction.