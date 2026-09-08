'Mental and Health Issue': Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Commits Suicide at Noida Residence, Note Found

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta, a 1975-batch IAS officer who was at the helm of Delhi’s administration during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, allegedly committed at his residence in Noida, officials said. He was around 74–75 years old.

Mehta was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Kendriya Vihar-2 Society in Sector 82 on September 6. The incident came to light after his wife, Sumanti Mehta, who was in Dehradun visiting their son, became worried when he repeatedly did not answer her calls.

Police Find Door Locked From Inside

Police received information about the incident via Dial-112, and a squad from the Phase-2 police station responded to the scene.

The door to Mehta's flat was locked from the inside. Police forced open the door and entered the house, where they discovered his death. As part of the first inquiry, a forensic team was dispatched to the scene and investigated the flat to gather evidence.

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Police also discovered an alleged suicide note at the property. According to officials, Mehta cited "mental and health issues" in the message as explanations for his drastic actions.

The authorities are reviewing the note, as well as the forensic evidence and other materials discovered from the flat, to determine the circumstances behind his death.

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Who Was Rakesh Mehta?

Mehta was Delhi's Chief Secretary from 2007 till his retirement in November 2010, during the term of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

His tenure as the city's top official coincided with the preparation and organization of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The Delhi administration was then in charge of various major infrastructure and civic projects related to the event.

Throughout his career, Mehta held various critical posts in the Delhi government, including commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Former colleagues recognized him for his role in important transportation, power, and civic infrastructure projects in the national capital.

Body Handed Over After Post-Mortem

Mehta's body was returned to his family following the conclusion of the court hearings and post-mortem investigation. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road cremation on Monday.

The case is being probed by the Noida Phase-2 police station. Investigators are likely to investigate the alleged suicide note, forensic results, and other evidence gathered from the property as they try to figure out what caused his death.