Vijay Rupani, Ex-Gujarat CM, Was Onboard Air India Flight That Crashed Near Ahmedabad Airport: Sources

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani believed to be among the passengers, sources said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was operating Flight AI171 from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to London Gatwick. The flight took off at 1:10 PM and crashed minutes later between Meghaninagar and Ahmedabad Cantonment, near the IGB Compound, while attempting to gain altitude.

The plane was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Visuals from the crash site showed thick black smoke billowing into the air as emergency responders rushed to the location.

The crash site lies in a densely populated zone adjacent to Ahmedabad Cantonment, raising concerns about possible additional damage or casualties on the ground.

Authorities have yet to confirm the condition of the passengers, including Vijay Rupani. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and senior officials are monitoring the situation closely.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.