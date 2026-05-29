Former IAS Officer and First CCI Chief Dhanendra Kumar Dies In Suspected AC Blast At Delhi home

New Delhi: Dhanendra Kumar, a retired IAS officer and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), died following a fire at his residence in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area- an upscale neighbourhood in the heart of the national capital on Thursday night, reportedly caused by an air conditioner (AC) blast.

Officials confirmed that his son was also injured in the incident and is currently receiving medical care.

Fire at House No. R-15

Police reported that five individuals, including family members and domestic staff, were inside the home when the incident occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

DCP (South) Anant Mittal said, “At 11.18 pm Wednesday, a PCR call regarding a fire at House No. R-15, Hauz Khas was received at the Hauz Khas police station. Police and the Fire Service responded immediately. Two fire tenders extinguished the blaze,” as per reports.

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According to Delhi Fire Service officials, the blaze originated in an indoor air conditioning unit on the ground floor of the three-story residence. The flames quickly spread to nearby wooden furniture and eventually reached the first-floor windows. Two fire tenders were deployed to contain the situation.

No foul play suspected

The 80-year-old retired officer and his son were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar later succumbed to complications from smoke inhalation. Officials confirmed that his son remains hospitalized but is currently in stable condition and out of danger.

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Authorities stated there is no suspicion of foul play. The preliminary investigation points to an explosion in an indoor air conditioning unit as the primary cause of the fire.

Who was Dhanendra Kumar

A 1968-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, Kumar held numerous high-level roles within both state and central administrations.