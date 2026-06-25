Former IAS Officer Sujata Karthikeyan, The Face Of Odisha's Mission Shakti, Joins BJD

Bhubaneshwar: Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday. The 2000-batch IAS officer said she is blessed to get an opportunity to work under the leadership of party chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

She was formally inducted into the party by Patnaik.

'I'm Very Fortunate'

After joining BJD, Karthikeyan said she is very fortunate to have the opportunity to work under Naveen Patnaik leadership and serve the people of Odisha for the last 24 years.

"Today again, I am blessed to get this opportunity once again to work for the state under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik sir. With the grace of Lord Jagannath and blessings of people of Odisha, I shall continue to work for Odisha and her people with complete dedication and commitment," she added.

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Who Is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan?

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan is a 2000-batch IAS officer. She is the wife of former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide and bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian.

She did her Bachelors in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, where she was a university topper. She obtained her Master's degree in International Politics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

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She was awarded the Asok Bomabwale Award for the Best Officer Trainee in Lal Bahadur Sastri Academy.