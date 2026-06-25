Restructuring in UP BJP unit, Rajnath Singh's son Neeraj, SP turncoat Pooja Pal among 19 vice presidents

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday announced a list of members in the party's state unit organisation as a part of restructuring ahead of 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, including 19 vice-presidents and eight general secretaries.

Among the big names, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Neeraj Singh has been appointed as a vice-president. His brother, Pankaj Singh, has previously served in the position.

The list of vice presidents also includes former state minister Suresh Rana, Samajwadi Party turncoat Pooja Pal, former MP Priyanka Rawat and veteran leader Krishna Bihari Rai.

The party has appointed Rohit Mishra as state president of the Yuva Morcha, Prakash Pal as minority front chief, Devendra Singh as Kisan Morcha chief, Ashok Rawat as SC front chief, Saroj Kushwaha as Mahila Morcha president and Vidya Bhushan Gond as ST Morcha chief.

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The party appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) and BJP MLC, Dinesh Pratap Singh, as the chief spokesperson, along with state media coordinator Manish Dixit and social media coordinator Himanshu Raj Pandit.

State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary has prepared the list of office-bearers after holding extensive consultations with party workers as well as the central leadership in Delhi. The proposed structure of the new team has reportedly been designed to ensure balanced representation of all social sections across the state.

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The organisational reshuffle has taken into account the representation of women leaders along with leaders from multiple communities, to build a broad-based and inclusive state unit ahead of the 2027 polls.

The selection process, as per sources, involved multiple rounds of marathon discussions and meetings between leaders in Lucknow and Delhi. Pankaj Chaudhary secured approval for his proposed organisational team while maintaining close coordination with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP is eyeing its third term under CM Yogi. In the last elections in 2022, it managed to secure 255 of 403 seats.