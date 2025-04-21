Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's Murder: Wife Prime Suspect, Son Says She was Delusional

The former police chief’s wife, Pallavi, informed the police about the incident. However, police sources said she initially refused to open the door. | Image: X

Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found brutally murdered at his residence in Bengaluru's HSR Layout on Sunday. He was 68.

According to the police, Om Prakash’s body was discovered on the ground floor of his three-storey house with visible injuries and blood spread across the floor. His wife Pallavi and daughter Kruthi were present in the house when Om Prakash was murdered.

"He’s been murdered in a very brutal manner. It appears to be a premeditated act. He was stabbed twice in the neck. He was also stabbed on the head. He was murdered cruelly while he was still breathing," his security officer said.

Wife Pallavi Prime Accused

Police sources said he was brutally stabbed with a knife allegedly by his wife Pallavi over a property dispute.

"After a heated exchange of words, Pallavi threw chili powder on Prakash's face," sources claimed. As the hefty former police chief of Karnataka scrambled for relief from the burning sensation, Pallavi stabbed him multiple times with a knife, killing him on the spot, sources said.

Sources further said that she then made a video call to her friend and reportedly said: "I have killed the monster".

His son Karthikesh has mentioned in the FIR that Pallavi as diagnosed with schizophrenia and is currently undergoing treatment. He said Pallavi often remained in a delusional state

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said a probe is on and swift action will be taken in the case. "Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been murdered, they say by his wife. The investigation is on. Until and unless we get the investigation report, we cannot conclude anything. Once we get the report, we can say how the murder was committed. No arrests have been made so far. We do not know the motive for the murder," he said.

Who Was Om Prakash?

Om Prakash, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1981 batch, served in several key roles during his career. He was appointed Karnataka’s DGP in March 2015 and previously held positions including Director General of Fire and Emergency Services and the Home Guards. He retired in 2017.