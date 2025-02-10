Former Maharashtra Minister's Son Brought Back From Bangkok Amid Kidnapping Scare

Pune: The entire dramatic kidnapping claims of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant's son, ended on Monday after he was brought back to Pune from Bangkok, following the registration of an FIR. According to the police, Rishiraj Sawant, the 32-year-old son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, had voluntarily travelled to Bangkok with two friends. As per the reports, the swift action came after an anonymous call led police to file a kidnapping case.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Ranjan Kumar Sharma, the police control room received an anonymous call around 4 pm, claiming that Rishiraj had been taken away by unidentified individuals. The police promptly registered a kidnapping case and launched an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that Rishiraj and his friends had booked a chartered plane to Bangkok, which was tracked and brought back to Pune.

"We will enquire and find out the purpose of his trip to Bangkok and why he did not inform the family about his travel plans," JCP Sharma said.

The police also clarified that Rishiraj's family was not aware of his travel plans, and his father Tanaji Sawant had even made a call to the police after learning that his son had left for the airport in someone else's car.

Tanaji Sawant, who was present at the police briefing, denied any dispute with his son.

According to police sources, the flight to the Thailand capital was booked for Rs 78 lakh.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena leader said his son had left for the airport without informing him or anyone in the family.