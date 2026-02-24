New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalised after a suicide attempt, after he was charged with corruption in connection with his close relationship with convicted child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

The press at the Norwegian Editors' Association and selected Norwegian editors had reached an agreement with Jagland's lawyer on February 17, that they would not be covering this incident, a local report mentioned. Sources suggest that Jagland's condition is currently serious.

Reports also indicated that when Jagland was charged, the police carried out an extensive search of his properties, including his apartment in Oslo and in Risør.

According to a BBC report, the charge against was Jagland was brought after the Council of Europe lifted his immunity. Jagland's lawyers have maintained that he has denied criminal liability and is willing to cooperate in the investigation.

Emails accessed by the US administration indicated that Jagland had reportedly planned solo and family visits to Epstein's homes in Paris, New York and Palm Beach.

Diplomatic Immunity

During his tenure as the prime minister from 1996 to 1997, Thorbjørn Jagland was also the former head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. He had also served as the secretary general of the Council of Europe, the continent's watchdog for democracy and human rights. Jagland had diplomatic immunity when he served as the head of Council, during his tenure from 2009 to 2019.

Økokrim, the Norwegian crime unit, had requested the Council to revoke his immunity, soon after it launched an investigation into corruption allegations against him between 2011 and 2018.

Epstein Links

The Epstein files point towards several instances where the late financier had covered the travel expenses for Jagland and his family. It has come to light that Jagland had planned a family trip to Epstein's private Caribbean island in 2014, however it was ultimately cancelled.

Allegations have also surfaced that Jagland had solicited Epstein's help in obtaining a bank loan. However, its outcome is not clear. While he was mentioned in the Epstein files, it does not indicate any wrongdoing.

Norway has seen several public figures drawn into the Epstein scandal as the Department of Justice released the files. These include Crown Princess Mette-Marit, diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen, and chief executive of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Borge Brende.