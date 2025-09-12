Former President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute at Vishwa Ramayana Ashram’s Rashtra Mandir in Delhi

New Delhi: Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, on Thursday visited the Vishwa Ramayana Ashram in Delhi, where he offered prayers and paid heartfelt homage to the martyrs, saints, patriots, and national heroes at the Rashtra Mandir.

Sharing his experience on social media, Kovind wrote, “Today at Vishwa Ramayana Ashram located in Delhi, got the opportunity to visit the Rashtra Temple established by Shri Ajay Bhai. Glad to see this inspiring temple is dedicated to the sacrifices of saints, soldiers and patriots. I paid my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and brave soldiers of our nation after visiting Mother India and Shriram temple.”

During his visit, Kovind also interacted with the officials and members of the ashram. Photographs of the visit show Kovind offering prayers and paying his respects inside the temple premises.

Founder of the Rashtra Mandir Ajay Bhai hailed the visit as a moment of pride for the institution. “A Historic Moment at Rashtra Mandir. The world’s first Rashtra Mandir - Vishva Ramayan Ashram, dedicated to the sacrifices of saints, soldiers, and patriots, witnessed a historic moment today. The 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, visited Rashtra Mandir during the sacred period of Pitru Paksha and paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and warriors of our nation after having darshan of Bharat Mata and Shri Ram Mandir,” he said.