Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi Appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner

New Delhi: In a notable diplomatic move, the Government of India has appointed senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi as the country's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Trivedi, who previously served as Union Railway Minister and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, will replace career diplomat Pranay Verma in Dhaka. Verma is expected to take up a new assignment as India's envoy to the European Union in Brussels. This marks a rare instance of a political appointee being chosen for a key neighbouring diplomatic post in recent times.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture as India and Bangladesh work to reset and strengthen bilateral ties following a period of strain. Sources said that Trivedi's political experience and understanding of regional dynamics are seen as assets for advancing cooperation in areas such as trade, security, connectivity, and people-to-people relations.

A former Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Barrackpore constituency, Trivedi has had a long political career. He was once closely associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His selection is also being viewed in political circles as a strategic outreach ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, sending a message of engaging experienced leaders from the state on foreign policy matters.

Advertisement

Trivedi is known for his interventions on policy issues, particularly in infrastructure and public welfare during his ministerial tenure. His diplomatic assignment is expected to focus on rebuilding trust and exploring new avenues of partnership between the two South Asian neighbours, who share deep historical, cultural, and economic links.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue a formal notification, but multiple reports confirm the decision. Congratulations have already poured in from BJP leaders, with many expressing confidence that Trivedi's tenure will further deepen friendship and mutual prosperity between India and Bangladesh.

Advertisement