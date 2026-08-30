Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Security Downgraded From Z+ To Z Category, Strength Cut From 54 To 34

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government in Tamil Nadu on Sunday scaled down the security cover of former Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, effectively stripping him of his elite, round-the-clock "Core Cell" protection.

Acting on the recommendations of a bi-annual security assessment, the Tamil Nadu Police's Core Cell Security Wing downgraded Stalin's protection from "Z+" to "Z" category.

The revision has trimmed his total security strength from 54 to 34 personnel, reducing the number of round-the-clock commandos and static guards deployed at his Cenotaph Road residence in Alwarpet.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, Home Secretary K Manivasan, Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Inspector General of Police Asra Garg and other senior officials. The security arrangements for VIPs and VVIPs were assessed as part of the periodic review conducted once every six months.

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Under the revised Z-category security arrangement, the protection detail was organised into teams covering the convoy's front, core and rear zones. The convoy included pilot and escort vehicles ahead of the protectee, a main vehicle and a backup vehicle, followed by vehicles carrying close-protection personnel and armed escorts.

Officials reviewed the threat assessment and security requirements before deciding on the revised cover.

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While officials maintain the change is based on standard threat reassessments and not a political move, the decision has triggered a sharp backlash across party lines.

Opposition leaders have accused the Chief Minister Vijay-led TVK administration of a political vendetta, while supporters of the government argue that security cover must be linked strictly to threat perception and not political stature.