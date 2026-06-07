Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra Attacked with Eggs While Being Taken After Arrest for Extortion and Forgery

Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal: Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of extortion and forgery, police said.

Hazra, who was arrested from the district, was being transported in a police vehicle when angry locals gathered and pelted eggs at the van, eyewitnesses reported. The protest caused a brief commotion but did not result in any major damage or injuries, according to officials.