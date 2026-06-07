Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra Attacked with Eggs While Being Taken After Arrest for Extortion and Forgery
Hazra, who was arrested from the district, was being transported in a police vehicle when angry locals gathered and pelted eggs at the van, eyewitnesses reported.
- India News
- 1 min read
Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal: Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of extortion and forgery, police said.
Hazra, who was arrested from the district, was being transported in a police vehicle when angry locals gathered and pelted eggs at the van, eyewitnesses reported. The protest caused a brief commotion but did not result in any major damage or injuries, according to officials.
The arrest stems from complaints alleging that the former legislator was involved in extorting money and forging documents. Police have initiated a formal investigation into the matter.
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