Latur: Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday at the age of 90.

Visuals from his residence at Latur on Friday showed some leaders assembled there to pay their last respect.

Expressing his condolences, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, "Shivraj Patil was a very disciplined leader. He was known for his mannerisms and was widely appreciated for his discipline."

Who Was Shivraj Patil?

Shivraj Patil who had served in the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi cabinets as Minister of Defence during the 1980s, was the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008, and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. Patil also served as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

According to reports, Patil had resigned from his post as the Union Home Minister on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapse that led to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.