Former Union Minister Girija Vyas Suffered Critical Burn Injuries After Her Saree Caught Fire In Udaipur

Udaipur: Former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas has reportedly suffered severe burn injuries after her saree caught fire during the Gangaur Puja celebrations in Rajasthan 's Udaipur. The 78-year-old Congress leader, was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur before being referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment. According to the reports, former Union Minister Vyas was participating in the traditional Gangaur Puja festivities when her saree accidentally caught fire, engulfing her in flames. Notably, as a prominent figure in Rajasthan's politics, Dr Vyas has been a vocal advocate for women's empowerment and education.

According to the reports, Dr Vyas was performing puja at her home when the pallu of her saree suddenly caught fire from the lamp used for worship. The flames quickly engulfed her, and she sustained serious burns. The quick-thinking servant at her residence immediately rushed her to the American Hospital in Udaipur for medical attention.

Upon receiving the news, Dr Vyas's brother, Gopal Sharma, rushed to the hospital and subsequently took her to Ahmedabad for further treatment. Sharma recounted the events, stating, "I was at our farmhouse when I received information about the fire accident at my sister's house. I immediately rushed to the hospital and accompanied her to Ahmedabad."

Dr Girija Vyas is a seasoned politician with extensive experience in Indian politics. Born on July 8, 1946, in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, she has held various key positions within the Congress party. Some of her notable roles include:

District President of District Congress Committee, Udaipur (1977-1984)

Member of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (1985-1990)

Minister of State for Tourism (1986-1990)

President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee

Member of All India Congress Committee (since 1990)

Lok Sabha member (1991, 1996, 1999)

National President of the National Women's Commission (two terms)

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Meanwhile, her supporters and colleagues in politics have expressed their concerns and have wished her for quick recovery. As former Union Minister Dr Vyas receives treatment in Ahmedabad, the administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.