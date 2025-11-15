Former Union Minister RK Singh, Along With Two Bihar Leaders, Suspended by BJP for Anti-Party Acts

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (November 15) suspended senior leader and former Union Minister RK Singh for alleged anti-party activities. The move marks a significant disciplinary action at a time when the NDA has secured a decisive victory in the state.

RK Singh—who previously served as Union Power Minister and was earlier the Union Home Secretary—had publicly criticised the BJP and NDA leadership in recent weeks. He accused several alliance leaders of corruption and factional politics, while also questioning the Election Commission’s handling of law and order during the polls. Singh had pointed to the violence in Mokama as a “clear administrative failure,” adding to mounting concerns over electoral misconduct.

The suspended leader had also urged voters to reject candidates with criminal records, including some from within the NDA such as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh. His outspoken remarks deepened his rift with the party, ultimately triggering the disciplinary action.

Singh had sharply criticised the Election Commission after Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav was murdered in Mokama during the campaign. Two police officers have since been suspended over the incident. Calling the situation “jungle raj,” Singh said the EC failed to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and protect voters. Several opposition leaders and civic groups have also raised alarms over the deteriorating law and order climate during the elections.

Advertisement

In a follow-up to the action against former Union Minister RK Singh, the Bihar BJP on Saturday suspended party MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and his wife, Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, over alleged anti-party activities.

The disciplinary move comes after Ashok Agarwal reportedly facilitated his son, Saurav Agarwal, to contest as a VIP candidate from Katihar—an act viewed as a direct violation of party directives during the assembly elections.

Advertisement

Both Ashok and Usha Agarwal have been issued show-cause notices and asked to submit their explanations within a week. The twin suspensions signal the BJP’s renewed emphasis on internal discipline and organisational coherence in the post-election landscape.