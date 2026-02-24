‘Off Ventilator, But Still Critical’: Noida Hospital Says Reyansh’s 8-Hour Surgery For Gunshot Injury Successful | Image: Republic

Noida: Following the incident of a wedding celebration in Bulandshahr, which turned into a nightmare for an 8-year-old boy, Reyansh Soni, who was critically injured in a celebratory firing incident during a wedding, has been taken off ventilatory support at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

The child underwent an eight-hour neurosurgery after a bullet pierced his skull.

Celebration Turned Nightmare

The incident occurred on the night of February 19, 2026, in the Sarraf Bazar area of Bulandshahr. According to eyewitness accounts, Reyansh was standing in a courtyard watching a wedding procession when he suddenly collapsed.

Preliminary police investigations suggest the bullet was fired from a licensed weapon by a 14-year-old minor who was part of the baraat (wedding party).

Advertisement

The celebratory gunfire, a practice strictly prohibited by law, transformed the festive atmosphere into a scene of chaos and horror, with family members reportedly fleeing the scene as the boy fought for his life.

The Fight for Survival

Reyansh was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Noida, in a near-fatal condition.

Advertisement

Hospital officials confirmed that he had sustained a severe gunshot injury, resulting in multiple skull fractures and extensive internal and external bleeding in the brain.

Given the critical nature of the injury, the child was taken up for emergency neurosurgical intervention. A team of emergency specialists and neurosurgeons were immediately called.

The child was taken into surgery for an intervention that lasted eight hours. Surgeons worked meticulously to repair the damage to the brain tissue and stabilise the skull.

"The patient was brought to the Emergency Unit with a severe head injury. Given the critical nature, he was taken up for emergency neurosurgical intervention," a hospital spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson stated further, "The surgery was completed, and he was shifted to the ICU for advanced supportive care."

Signs of Recovery

In a significant milestone, the hospital’s latest medical statement confirmed that Reyansh is now breathing on room air.

While being taken off a ventilator is a positive sign, doctors emphasise that his condition remains guarded.

The medical team is monitoring him for potential long-term neurological impacts and secondary infections.

Currently, the child remains under intensive observation in the ICU, where he is receiving advanced care from a multidisciplinary team.

The Legal Fallout

The incident has once again sparked a debate over the culture of celebratory firing in Northern India.