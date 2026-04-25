'Gaddar': Harbhajan Singh's Home Vandalised, Sprayed With Black Paint By Angry AAP Workers After BJP Switch | VIDEO

New Delhi: Angry Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Saturday reportedly defaced the walls of the residence of former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, a day after he resigned from AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

A video from outside his residence in Jalandhar, Punjab, showed AAP workers writing ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in both Hinglish and Punjabi on the walls with black spray paint.

AAP workers vandalise Harbhajan Singh's house | Image: ANI

The vandalism took place in front of police officers, who were seen trying to stop the AAP workers.

Harbhajan Singh had joined AAP after retiring from international cricket. He entered the Parliament in 2022, after being nominated by AAP to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Advertisement

He left AAP on Friday along with 6 other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Rajendra Gupta.

The seven MPs have been labelled as “traitors” by several senior leaders of AAP. Soon after their defection, AAP MP Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference, where he said that AAP did so many things for the MPs who have now rebelled. “The people of Punjab gave them so much love. They sent them to the Rajya Sabha. Yet, they ended up in the lap of the BJP. The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors'…The people of Punjab should remember these seven names," he added.

Advertisement

WATCH

Rajinder Gupta's Home Also Vandalised

AAP workers vandalise Rajinder Gupta's house | Image: ANI