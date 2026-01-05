Four AAP MLAs Suspended From Delhi Assembly's Winter Session After Disrupting LG's Address | Image: X

New Delhi: The opening day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session on Monday was marked by an intense political environment, which led to the suspension of four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Legislators Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh were suspended for the remainder of the session after disrupting the address of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

As L-G Saxena commenced his speech, outlining the achievements of the Rekha Gupta-led administration, he was persistently interrupted from the AAP benches.

The opposition MLAs staged a vocal protest over the city’s escalating air pollution levels, demanding immediate accountability and action.

Despite repeated warnings to maintain the decorum of the House, the protests continued, prompting Speaker Vijender Gupta to order several opposition members to order.

When the House reconvened following the L-G’s address, the government took a firm stance against the disruption.

PWD and Legislative Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a formal resolution seeking the suspension of the four primary agitators.

Speaker Gupta defended the decision, noting that the MLAs' conduct amounted to contempt of the House and the Lieutenant-Governor.

He emphasised that the disturbance was created without "any valid reason," undermining the dignity of the inaugural address.

Responding to the suspension, Sanjeev Jha claimed the move was an attempt to silence the opposition on critical failures.

He asserted that the members were fulfilling their duty by raising the "suffocating issue of pollution" that affects every citizen.

In a further development, the House passed a second resolution to postpone future sittings.