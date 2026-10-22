Four Accused in Tiger Shroff Car Firing Incident Brought to Mumbai's Anti-Extortion Cell

Mumbai: The four accused persons arrested in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff were brought to Mumbai's Anti-Extortion cell from Delhi on Thursday.

The two women accused in the case have been kept at the Azad Maidan police station.

The Delhi Police has arrested Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), and Radha (23) and Babita (23) in the firing incident involving Shroff’s car in Juhu, Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have arrested seven more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff. A total of 10 individuals are under police suspicion regarding the attack.

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According to the Mumbai Police, leads gathered during the investigation into the attack helped them identify and arrest other suspects.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police produced three accused in connection with the firing incident before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, at around 3 am and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations. The court has granted the police custody of all three accused till October 31.

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The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tiger Shroff's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it.

The team also warned that legal action may be initiated against individuals and pages creating, promoting or circulating such content.