Four Arrested After Mob Kills Man Over Molestation Allegations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A man died on Thursday after he was allegedly beaten by a mob following accusations of molestation and attempted rape against two women in Odisha, police said. Odisha Police have arrested four accused in the case.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh said the incident occurred when a motorcycle carrying two young men collided with a scooter ridden by two women students near Bhingarpur. The impact caused the students to fall off the scooter.

According to the Commissioner, the two bike riders returned to help the girls. However, the girls alleged that the men attempted to abduct them, amounting to molestation and attempted rape.

Hearing the girls' screams, local residents gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted one of the men. The victim sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

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Speaking on the incident, the Police Commissioner said, “In Bhingarpur, a rural area located in the Balianta PS Rural Areas, on the outskirts of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, a young man was murdered. Two young men were travelling on a bike towards Bhingarpur, while two female students were travelling on a scooter. The bike collided with the scooter, causing the girls to fall off. The bike riders returned and tried to rescue them. However, the girls allege that this attempted abduction amounted to molestation and an attempt to rape. They have filed a report, which is being investigated. Hearing their screams, people gathered nearby and attacked the young man, who was also challenging the crowd.”

Commissioner Singh said the Police Control Room (PCR) team reached the spot within eight minutes of receiving the distress call.

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