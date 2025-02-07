Published 12:36 IST, February 7th 2025
Four Arrested in TN Over Sexual Harassment of Class VI Student
Four persons, including the correspondent of a school and her husband have been arrested for sexual harassment of a class VI student of the institution.
Manapparai: Four persons, including the correspondent of a private school and her husband have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a class VI student of the institution, police said on Friday.
The correspondent's husband was the "key accused" in the matter involving the minor girl, a senior police official said.
The incident happened in Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district.
Police were on the lookout for one more person.
The official said that based on a complaint from the victim's parents, case was filed and the arrests effected.
If need be, more people would be arraigned as accused in the case, the official said.
Earlier, late on Thursday, the enraged relatives of the girl and locals went on a rampage, breaking window panes and flower pots in the school, besides damaging a car parked there.
