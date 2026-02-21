Four Arrested Indian Youth Congress Workers to be Produced Before Patiala House Court Over 'Shirtless' Stunt | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Security has been significantly intensified at Patiala House Court in the national capital ahead of the scheduled hearing of four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for a ‘shirtless’ protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Paramilitary forces have also been deployed alongside the Delhi Police outside the court complex, with heightened surveillance and security arrangements in place around the court complex.

The arrested individuals have been identified as follows:

Krishna Hari, National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Kundan Yadav, Bihar State Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Ajay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh State Vice President, Indian Youth Congress Narasimha Yadav, the National coordinator of Indian Youth Congress, who allegedly organised of the protest

According to police officials, the protest was conducted after detailed planning and prior registration for entry to the summit venue. The accused removed their clothes during the demonstration and are also accused of misbehaving with police personnel deployed at the site. Authorities said an FIR will be registered under serious sections of law.

Advertisement

Police further stated that the investigation is ongoing from all angles and that efforts are underway to identify other absconding individuals involved in the incident. Officials said strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

The protest at the AI Summit triggered a political controversy, with the ruling party sharply criticising the Congress over the incident.