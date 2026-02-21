Four Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Pond In UP's Kanpur Dehat

Kanpur Dehat: Four people died after a vehicle en route from Auraiya to Kalyanpur, carrying a family of nine people and a driver, lost control and fell into a pond, on Friday.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said that six out of ten members have been rescued safely.

The deceased included two women from the same family, one man, and a small child. The vehicle is yet to be retrieved from the pond.

"A family was travelling from Auraiya towards Kalyanpur on 20th February, 2026; all these 9 people and one driver were residents of Kalyanpur. Their vehicle lost control and fell into a pond... 6 out of the 10 people have been safely rescued from the pond, and after preliminary checks, they are healthy. 4 people died in this incident, including two women from the same family, one man, and a small child.

Efforts to retrieve the vehicle from the scene are ongoing, and further actions will be taken after the postmortem."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a car lost control and fell into a canal in the Magorra police station area in UP's Mathura, killing four young men on the spot, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were residents of the Mahavan police station area and were on their way to attend a wedding in Deeg, Rajasthan. They have been identified as 23-year-old Rahul, 22-year-old Amit, 22-year-old Mohit, and another friend.