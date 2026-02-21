New Delhi: Delhi’s roads saw another tragedy in the early hours of Saturday after a 25-year-old delivery executive was killed after a speeding luxury Sedan rammed into his electric scooter in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar.

According to police, the collision occurred when the Zomato delivery partner was traveling through the area and following the crash, the force of the collision threw the rider onto the pavement, causing critical injuries.

Although bystanders quickly called for help and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

PCR call received

The Tilak Nagar Police Station received a PCR call reporting a severe accident on Najafgarh Road. Upon reaching the scene near the Subhash Nagar Metro Station red light, officers found both the mangled electric scooter and a Hyundai Verna (DL-XXXX-7826).

As per reportsw, the victim, identified as Hem Shakar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was a delivery partner for Zomato. He was passing through the area on his electric scooter toward Rajouri Garden when the speeding car reportedly hit him from behind with immense force.

Casualty and Eye-Witness Accounts

According to police, Hem Shakar was immediately shifted to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed the car was traveling at a high speed. Sources suggest the driver was returning from a wedding when the crash occurred.

Bystanders at the scene also reported that the driver of the speeding vehicle seemed to be under the influence of alcohol during the crash.

However, police are yet to officially confirm whether the driver was intoxicated.

Action Against the Accused

The driver of the car, identified as Mohit Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh and an MCD contractor, was apprehended at the spot with the help of bystanders. He was immediately taken into police custody, and his vehicle has been impounded.

FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the law.

Police are currently examining the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report and scanning CCTV footage from the Subhash Nagar stretch to confirm the exact sequence of the collision and investigate if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Days after Dwarka crash

The incident follows days after faqtaqlo Dwarka rash where on February 3, 23-year-old BBA student Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in Dwarka Sector 11 when his Yamaha R15 was struck head-on by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor who did not have a license.

The impact was so severe that Sahil died instantly from a fractured skull and internal bleeding, while the SUV went on to ram a parked taxi, injuring the driver.

Public outrage intensified after a viral "reel" surfaced, reportedly filmed by the minor's sister inside the car moments before the crash, showing the SUV swerving dangerously to perform stunts for social media.