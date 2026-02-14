Four Dead Including Three CRPF Personnel in Chattisgarh's Dhamtari Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district claimed four lives on Saturday morning, including three CRPF personnel and a car driver. The mishap occurred near the Bypass Khapri stretch, when a vehicle carrying the CRPF men collided with a car.

According to officials, the CRPF personnel were traveling from Jagdalpur to Raipur when their vehicle met with the accident on Khapri road. Civil Surgeon Abhishek Tonder confirmed that two victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. One person remains under treatment.

The deceased include three CRPF jawans and the driver of the car involved in the collision. The identities of the victims are being verified, and their families are being informed.

The impact of the crash caused chaos at the site, prompting immediate action from local police and rescue teams. Emergency services rushed to the scene to carry out relief operations and transport the injured to medical facilities.

Police have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest a head-on impact, but further details will emerge once the investigation is complete.

While four lives were lost in the accident, one injured person is under medical care. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

