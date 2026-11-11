Four Drug Peddlers Arrested With Over 20 Kg of Narcotics in Kashmir

Srinagar: Police in Kashmir arrested four suspected drug peddlers and seized more than 20 kilograms of contraband in separate cases across the Valley, according to reports.

The arrests were made during routine naka checking operations in Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts.

In Anantnag, a police party from Pahalgam police station reportedly intercepted Tawfeeq Ahmad Rather at Yanner. A search of the individual led to the recovery of 13.30 kg of Bhung Bhosa (crushed stems and stalks of the cannabis plant), the reports said.

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Further details awaited.