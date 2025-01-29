Four From Karnataka Feared Dead in Maha Kumbh Stampede, Families Await News

Belagavi (Karnataka): At least four people, including a woman and her daughter from Belagavi, are feared dead in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement on Wednesday, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said four people of the state are feared dead in the stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

"The statement government's disaster management team is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. However, the UP government is not giving any information about how many people have died and how many have been injured in the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela tragedy.

The Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi himself contacted the families of those who had gone to the Kumbh Mela and informed that four people are feared dead," he said.

He also said that over 300 people from the district have traveled to Kumbh Mela with the assistance of BJP leaders.

In response, a team including an IAS officer and the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been dispatched to Prayagraj to ensure the safety of Kannadigas, as the Uttar Pradesh government has yet to provide any updates.

Additionally, a helpline (80-22340676) has been set up for families seeking information about their loved ones who are unreachable.

Belgaum North Congress MLA Asif Sait said he received information about the death of four people from Belagavi city in the tragedy.

"We have got the information that four people from Belagavi City have died in the stampede. We are with the family. We are offering our tributes to them," he told reporters here.

He appealed to the state government for monetary compensation to the families of the deceased.

Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi, Mohammad Roshan has directed the Special Deputy Commissioner to go to Prayagraj and make arrangements to bring the bodies back. He will be accompanied by senior police officers, the MLA said.

According to the family, Jyoti Hattarwad (50), a BJP worker, and her daughter Megha Hattarwad (16), residents of Vadagaon, have lost their lives.

Mahadevi Bhavanur and Arun from Belagavi are also among those who are feared dead.

The mother-daughter duo went to Prayagraj on January 26 by bus through a private travel agency and was part of a 13-member travel group.

Jyoti’s brother, Gururaj Huddar said, "After being injured, they were receiving treatment at a private hospital in Prayagraj this morning. Despite medical efforts, they succumbed to their injuries.” Family members in Belagavi had been unable to contact them since this morning.

Although their phone was ringing, there was no response, causing concern among relatives.

Jyoti’s husband said a person by name Chidambar Patil who was part of the group of pilgrims, informed him that his wife and daughter lost their lives in the stampede.

Scores of people were killed and many injured in the stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

While the Uttar Pradesh government was tight-lipped on the number of casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.