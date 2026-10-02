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Four Girls Drown While Bathing in Pond in Bihar’s East Champaran

The tragedy took place around 9:30 a.m. at Bankat village under Inarwabhar panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Paharpur police station, reports said. The girls had reportedly gone to bathe in the pond when the incident occurred.

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Four Girls Drown While Bathing in Pond in Bihar’s East Champaran
Four Girls Drown While Bathing in Pond in Bihar’s East Champaran | Image: ANI (Representative Image)

Motihari, Bihar: Four young girls lost their lives after drowning in a village pond in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday morning, according to reports.

The tragedy took place around 9:30 a.m. at Bankat village under Inarwabhar panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Paharpur police station, reports said. The girls had reportedly gone to bathe in the pond when the incident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Sonawati Kumari, 13, and her younger sister Phoolwati Kumari, 10, along with Sonali Kumari, 10, and Pratibha Kumari, 12, as per the reports. All four were residents of Bankat village.

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Police are investigating the circumstances of the drowning.
 

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Published By:
 Ankita Paul
Published On: