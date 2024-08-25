sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Four Held Over Gang Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Dharashiv; Prime Accused on the Run

Published 15:06 IST, August 25th 2024

Four Held Over Gang Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Dharashiv; Prime Accused on the Run

Four other men were present at Ghadge’s house. Citing the FIR, the official said Ghadge first raped the teenager following which two others sexually assaulted h

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Four people were arrested on Sunday over the alleged gang rape
Four people were arrested on Sunday over the alleged gang rape | Image: Pixabay (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:06 IST, August 25th 2024