Four Held Within Six Hours for Alleged Gang-rape of Minor Girl in Nainital

Nainital, Uttarakhand: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in the Mukhani area of Nainital, following which police arrested all four accused within six hours of receiving a complaint from the victim's family.

According to police, one of the arrested accused had previously contested student union elections at MBPG Degree College in Haldwani on an ABVP ticket.

In a self-recorded video byte, Nainital SSP Manjunath TC said the victim's family approached the Mukhani police station late at night and submitted a written complaint alleging that four youths had intimidated and lured their minor daughter before taking her to a hotel, where they allegedly gang-raped her.

Taking serious note of the complaint, the Mukhani police registered a case under relevant sections of law on the SSP's directions. The SSP also instructed the police team to ensure the prompt arrest of the accused.

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Subsequently, a police team led by Mukhani Station House Officer (SHO) Sushil Joshi launched an operation and arrested all four named accused within six hours of receiving the complaint.

In a self-recorded video, SSP Manjunath TC said, "In Mukhani Dhanakshetra, a victim's family, the parents of a minor girl, came to Mukhani Kotwali and submitted a letter. In that letter, it is clearly written that four boys threatened the 16-year-old girl and took her to Hotel Trishul in Mukhani. There, they committed a heinous act with that minor girl. Basically, they threatened her and formed a physical relationship with her. This is a very heinous and serious matter. We have taken up this case."

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