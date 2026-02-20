Four Indian Youth Congress Workers Identified After ‘Completely Planned’ Shirtless Protest at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala confirmed that four workers of the Indian Youth Congress have been arrested in connection with the 'shirtless' protest carried out at the Bharat Mandapam AI Summit. They will be produced before Patiala House Court today.

According to police, the protest was conducted after detailed planning and prior registration. The accused also misbehaved with police personnel at the venue, following which an FIR will be registered under serious sections.

Speaking to Republic, Additional CP Mahala revealed that the protesters arrived at the venue hiding their T-shirts under sweaters and had pre-registered using a QR code to gain entry.

Delhi Police further disclosed that the initial plan was to protest at Bharat Mandapam carrying black umbrellas. However, that idea was dropped over fears of arrest, and instead, T-shirts were printed that could be easily concealed inside jackets.

Police are currently investigating where the T-shirts were printed.

Four Indian Youth Congress Workers Identified

The four individuals who have been identified and arrested are:

Krishna Hari, National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Kundan Yadav, Bihar State Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Ajay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh State Vice President, Indian Youth Congress Narasimha Yadav, the National coordinator of Indian Youth Congress, who allegedly organised of the protest

Police confirmed that these individuals were protesting by removing their clothes during the demonstration.

Police officials stated that investigations are being conducted from every angle and the remaining individuals involved in the protest are being identified, as strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

'Shirtless' protest inside AI summit venue

The controversy comes after Indian Youth Congress workers barged into the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday and staged a ‘shirtless’ protest.

The protesters marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The T-shirts carried slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal", “Epstein Files", and “PM is compromised".

They later removed their shirts and raised anti-Modi slogans, including “PM is Compromised", causing a commotion at the high-security venue where heightened security arrangements were in place.

In a post on X, the Indian Youth Congress also said its workers were protesting against a "compromised prime minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit".

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised prime minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Rahul Calls AI Summit 'PR Spectacle'

The protest followed after the Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi repeatedly attacked the government on the organisation of the summit, saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle – Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos".

Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement".

"What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India, has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera had also launched an attack on the government and singled out IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.