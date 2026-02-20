Photo of Rahul Gandhi with 'Shirtless' Protest Organiser Narsimha Yadav Sparks Row

New Delhi: An old photograph of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with Narsimha Yadav, who allegedly organised the protest, resurfaced on Friday, sparking a fresh political controversy.

The photo was shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, who posted an image showing Rahul Gandhi alongside Narsimha Yadav.

In a post on X, Malviya criticised the Congress party and accused it of attempting to "damage India’s image” globally.

Further, he asserted that the protest was a deliberate attempt to embarrass the country on a global platform.

Advertisement

“This should leave no doubt that the disruption was not incidental, it was orchestrated. Such theatrics on an international stage only damage India’s image and undermine the very platform meant to showcase the country’s technological leadership,” he stated.

The resurfaced image quickly gained traction online and intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress.

Advertisement

'Shirtless' protest inside AI summit venue

The controversy comes after Indian Youth Congress workers barged into the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday and staged a shirtless protest.

The protesters marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The T-shirts carried slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal", “Epstein Files,” and “PM is compromised".

They later removed their shirts and raised anti-Modi slogans, including “PM is Compromised", causing a commotion at the high-security venue where heightened security arrangements were in place.