Four Nagas, Including School Principal, Shot Dead in Manipur's Kangpokpi; One Injured, Another Missing

New Delhi: Four members of the Naga community were killed after unidentified armed assailants ambushed their vehicle in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning, triggering fresh tension in an area already witnessing friction between Naga and Kuki communities. One person was injured in the attack, while another was reported missing.

The ambush took place at around 8:30 am on the Imphal-Tamenglong (IT) road, between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, an important route connecting Naga settlements in the district. Security forces have launched investigations and a search operation following the attack.

One of those killed was Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School, according to reports. The other deceased were identified as Mariakdibou Wijunamai, Anil Wijunamai and Wisobou Charenamai, the chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority. Gaikamang Ringkangmai was injured, while reports indicate another person was missing.

The Manipur Police have not officially identified the attackers. The United Naga Council has alleged the involvement of Kuki militant groups, including the Kuki National Front (P), Kuki National Front and Kuki Revolutionary Army. However, such allegations have not been independently established, and a representative of the Kuki-Zo Council denied involvement by any group known to them.

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Manipur Government Orders Action

The killings came as the state government continues efforts to tighten security and contain armed violence. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a meeting with ministers, bureaucrats and security officials following the incident.

The government said cadres of outfits operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement or engaged in peace talks would face action if found carrying weapons outside their designated camps. Singh also directed security forces to search for and "neutralise" those responsible for the attack.

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The meeting coincided with the end of a 15-day deadline announced on August 12 for civilians to surrender illegally held weapons to the authorities. The government condemned the killings and described the victims as innocent civilians.

Tensions Rise After Fresh Killings

The attack has prompted anger among Naga organisations. The Naga People's Organisation called for the immediate closure of shops and business establishments in Senapati district, while other Naga bodies condemned the killings. The United Naga Council also announced a shutdown in Naga areas of Manipur.

The latest killings come weeks after another deadly episode involving Naga civilians in Kangpokpi. In May, six members of the Naga community were reportedly taken hostage from a village in the district. Their bodies were recovered on June 10 near a Kuki settlement. In June, Kuki-Zo Council chairman Henlienthang Thanglet apologised for their killings and called for an impartial investigation.

The latest incident has therefore added another layer of tension to Manipur, where ethnic violence and armed clashes have repeatedly disrupted efforts to restore peace. The state has remained deeply divided since the outbreak of large-scale Meitei-Kuki violence in May 2023, while tensions between Naga and Kuki communities have also resurfaced in the hills.