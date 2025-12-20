Four Notorious Shooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested By Haryana STF; Country-Made Pistols, Live Cartridges Recovered

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana arrested four most wanted shooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and also recovered a cache of illegal weapons from the accused during this operation.

Based on a tip-off, the STF Ambala team carried out a planned siege in the GT road lay-by area, Umri, and apprehended the four shooters. Furthermore, three illegal country-made pistols, seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Reportedly, the accused shooters were planning to carry out a shooting incident at the toll plaza on the Rewari-Narnaul highway for ransom purposes. Additionally, a conspiracy was being hatched to commit a serious crime in Jharkhand's Ranchi as well.

Further probe into the case revealed that some of the arrested accused had previously been jailed for heinous crimes and had re-entered organised crime after being released on bail. With the intention of strengthening the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, all of these accused reportedly were continuously preparing for violent acts.

Meanwhile, following the arrests, a case has been registered in this regard at police station Sadar, Thanesar (District Kurukshetra) and the accused have been taken on police remand and are being thoroughly interrogated regarding their network, associates, and potential targets.

Furthermore, the Haryana police clarified that strict and sustained action will continue under its zero tolerance policy against organised crime and gangster networks in the state. They highlighted that the arrest of the Bishnoi gang members is an important step towards further strengthening law and order in the state.

Anmol Bishnoi To Stay In Tihar Jail

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry, in a major security clampdown, issued a directive this month, preventing any state police or investigative agency from placing notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi in physical custody.

Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

The move comes in amid heightened security concerns linked to Bishnoi’s criminal network and potential threats during transit or custody transfers.

One of India’s most wanted fugitives and the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, was brought to New Delhi on November 19, 2025 following his deportation from the United States and was taken on remand of 11 days by NIA.