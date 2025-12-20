Lt Col, Posted In Department Of Defence Production, Arrested in Bribery Case By CBI; Rs 2.23 Crore Cash Seized

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted in the Department of Defence Production under the Defence Ministry, was arrested on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a Bengaluru-based company, stated officials.

On the basis of a reliable source information, a case was registered in this regard on December 19 against Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer, International Cooperation and Exports, Department of Defence Productions and his wife, Col. Kajal Bali, CO, 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit (DOU), Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and others, including a Dubai based company on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and bribery.

Tip-off from Bengaluru-based company

Probe revealed that Lt Col Sharma, by obtaining undue advantage or bribe in exchange of providing undue favours, 'habitually indulged in corrupt and illegal activities' in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing, export etc.

The CBI received a tip-off regarding the 'bribe' from a Bengaluru-based company. The agency added Rajiv Yadav and Ravjit Singh were looking after its affairs. Furthermore, Vinod Kumar was also arrested in the case, said the agency.

Rs 2.23 crore seized

As per the official statement, during searches at the premises of the Lt Col Sharma, the CBI seized Rs 2.23 crore cash and Rs 3 lakh bribe money from the Delhi residence, while Rs 10 lakh was seized from his wife's residence in Sri Ganganagar.

Furthermore, the arrested duo in this bribery care- Sharma and Vinod Kumar- have been sent to CBI custody till December 23 and further investigation is underway.