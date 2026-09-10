Four People Arrested for Murder by Chennai Police After Man Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Chennai Police said that four persons, including a history-sheeter, had been arrested in connection with a murder case registered at Tiruvottiyur Police Station.

A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Chennai’s Tiruvottiyur area, a day after he allegedly filed a complaint seeking police protection and raised allegations against a police inspector. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Raj from West Mada Street, Tiruvottiyur, was allegedly chased and attacked by the unidentified group, creating shock in the area.

Raj had filed a complaint at the Tiruvottiyur police station a day before his death, alleging a threat to his life and seeking police protection for his family. He had also submitted complaints at the Chennai Commissioner Office, Deputy Commissioner and SP offices. In a video statement to the media a day before his murder, Pradeep had made allegations against the Tiruvottiyur Police Inspector.

In his statement, Pradeep alleged that his family had been living in the area for the last 15 years and that his mother had taken a loan for someone else, following which they became involved in a financial dispute. He alleged that when the family approached authorities regarding the issue, a counter-complaint was filed against him, following which he was arrested.

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Raj further alleged that the Tiruvottiyur Inspector had threatened him during a conversation and claimed that he was being supported by the other party involved in the dispute. He also alleged that the Inspector had asked him to approach Chief Minister Vijay if he wanted to complain and claimed that he was assaulted for bringing a lawyer.

Pradeep also alleged that the dispute involved the Navaneetham family over a financial matter.

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The brutal murder has also resulted in a political face-off wth DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi taking a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that the Chief Minister, who is a former film actor, appeared to be watching the murder incidents unfold like scenes from commercial movies before showcasing his own "heroic adventures".

Kanimozhi alleged that the state government was not taking adequate action.