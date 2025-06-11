Four Scholars From Delhi University's Delhi School of Economics Appointed to PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council

In a proud moment for Delhi University (DU), four scholars from the Delhi School of Economics (DSE), affiliated with DU, have been appointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly formed Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM).

The appointees include Professor S. Mahendra Dev (Chairman), Professor Pammi Dua, Dr. Shamika Ravi, and Professor Chetan Ghate. All are either alumni or current/former faculty of the prestigious institute.

Reacting to the development, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and Delhi School of Economics Director Professor Ram Singh expressed pride, highlighting the university’s continued contribution to national economic policymaking, according to news agency IANS.

The newly appointed members are expected to assume their roles soon and contribute to the formulation of key economic policies for the country, leveraging their extensive knowledge and expertise.

According to available information, Prof. S. Mahendra Dev is an alumnus of DSE, Prof. Pammi Dua is a former Director of DSE, while Dr. Shamika Ravi and Prof. Chetan Ghate are also DSE alumni.

About the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is an independent body that provides advice on economic and related matters to the Government of India. The current Chairman is Suman Bery. Other members include Sanjeev Sanyal, Rakesh Mohan, Dr. Sajjid Chinoy, Dr. Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, Prof. T.T. Ram Mohan, and Dr. Poonam Gupta.

Legacy of the Delhi School of Economics