Four Students Killed, One Injured After Being Hit by Rajya Rani Express in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam
Four students have been killed, and one has been injured after being hit by Rajya Rani Express in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.
- India News
- 1 min read
Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh: Four Intermediate students were killed and another injured when they were hit by the Rajya Rani Express near Ravivalasa in Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The students were reportedly walking along the railway track at the time of the accident. The injured student has been shifted to Tekkali hospital for treatment.
Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep shock over the incident. He enquired about the accident with railway and revenue officials, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to ensure the injured student receives the best possible medical care.
Further details awaited.
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