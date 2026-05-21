Four top Jaish Commanders behind Pulwama attack continue to operate from Pakistan

Four top commanders behind to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case remain absconding, including three Pakistani terrorists and one Kashmiri operative associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The absconding accused named in the NIA charge sheet are Masood Azhar Alvi alias Masood Azhar, Rouf Asgar Alvi alias Abdul Rouf Asgar, Ammar Alvi alias Chhota Masood alias Chacha, and Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo alias Ashiq Maulvi.

According to sources, Masood Azhar is the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Abdul Rouf Asgar serves as the deputy chief of the terror outfit. Ammar Alvi is also a senior JeM commander based in Pakistan. Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, originally from Pulwama in South Kashmir, is accused of facilitating terror activities and later exfiltrating to Pakistan.

The NIA charge sheet states that among the four absconding accused, three are Pakistani nationals while Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo is a Kashmiri terrorist.

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The charge sheet further mentions that seven accused were arrested by NIA. These include Shakir Bashir alias Abu Huzaifah of Pulwama, Insha Jan alias Insha Tariq, Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, Waiz-ul-Islam alias Waiz Bola, Mohd Abbas Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchay and Mohd Iqbal Rather.

The investigation also names several terrorists and conspirators whose charges were abated following their deaths during encounters or in the suicide attack. These include suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas Commando, Pakistani IED expert Muhammad Umar Farooq alias Idrees Bhai, JeM commander Mohd Ismail Alvi alias Saifullah alias Adnan alias Lambu, Qari Yasir alias Fouji Bhai alias Ghazi, Sameer Ahmad Dar alias Hamza, Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Khan and Mohd Kamran Ali.

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