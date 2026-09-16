Four Women Killed, Five Injured as Wall Collapses During Demolition in MP's Sanwer

Indore/Sanwer, Madhya Pradesh: Four women labourers were killed and five other workers injured on Wednesday when a wall from an adjacent house collapsed onto an old, dilapidated building being demolished in Sanwer town.

According to Umakant Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), the victims were engaged in demolition work at the property when the adjoining wall suddenly gave way, trapping several people underneath. Of the five injured, two are men and three are women. All the injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the four deceased women have been kept at Sanwer Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the structure belonged to Viren Jain, a resident of Indore, who had hired the labourers for the demolition. The workers had been carrying out the work for the past few days when the tragedy occurred.

Advertisement

Sanwer police have initiated further action. A case will be registered under relevant legal provisions, and investigations into the deaths are underway.

Further details are awaited.